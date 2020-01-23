OCTOBER 29, 1928 - JANUARY 21, 2020 Maxine Rutledge Eggleston Hudson, 91, formerly of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Pelican Health Reidsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the church. Maxine was born in Spray on October 29, 1928, a daughter of Andrew Rutledge and Lily Barham Rutledge, both deceased. She had worked in several supermarkets in Eden, including Edwards Grocery and Food World. She loved to cook and grow flowers in her yard. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church and loved her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Booker Hudson; her children, Michael Steven Eggleston, April Sue Bolick and Lisa Kay Hudson; and her siblings, Jean Carter, Linda Gilley, Gail Powell. Elaine James, Frankie Rutledge, Russell Rutledge and Wesley Rutledge. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Hudson Edwards and Crystal Hudson McCorkle; her biological daughter, Peggy Marie; her daughter-in-law, Hazel Eggleston; her sisters, Dixie Edwards and Carolyn Roberson; her brother-in-law, Donald "Hunk" Powell; her sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Rutledge and Doris Rutledge; her grandchildren, Amber Jones, Hunter Edwards, Michael McCorkle, Sierra McCorkle, Tina McCorkle, Wendy Sharpe, Steven Eggleston and Stephanie Shafer; her 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Pelican Health Reidsville for the excellent care that their mother received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to First Wesleyan Church, 607 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Hudson. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Hudson, Maxine Rutledge Eggelston
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
First Wesleyan Church
607 Church Street
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before Maxine's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
First Wesleyan Church
607 Church Street
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before Maxine's Funeral Service begins.
