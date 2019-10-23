NOVEMBER 22, 1934 - OCTOBER 17, 2019 Sarah Josephine Gargis Hudson, 84, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held at First Reformed United Church of Christ in Lexington on Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Jo Hudson was born November 22, 1934 to Jasper Addison Gargis and Viola Ann Ruth Johnson in North Carolina. She was the youngest of five children. Preceded in death are brothers Clarence, Jay, and Jasper and sister Pat, as well as many step-siblings. Jo lost her husband of 57 years, John Melvin Hudson, in 2015. She is survived by two daughters: Jo Dee Hudson and Jan Hudson Raper and husband Tom Raper; granddaughters Sarah Ann and Meredith Lee Raper; numerous nieces and nephews. Jo lost both of her parents at a young age and grew up at the Junior Order Home in Lexington, NC. She was known as "Spider" for playing basketball. She graduated from Lexington High School. Jo stayed home with her new children, and went back to work when they were school-aged. She worked briefly at Edgewood, then became employed by Dixie Furniture Company in the office until her retirement. Jo went to DCCC and received two associate degrees. She really enjoyed watching college and professional sports. She was an active member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, and sang many years in the choir. She also sang with a few small groups. Music meant a lot to her, especially organ music. She was a Dixie Trooper and played softball. She was very close to her sister Pat and all the Home Kids, attending the yearly Junior Order Home Homecoming. In lieu of flowers in celebration of her life, please send donations to: Alzheimer's Association or American Children's Home (former Junior Order Home). Online condolences may be shared at www.piedmontfuneralhome.com. Piedmont Funeral Home 405 S. Main Street, Lexington NC 27292
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.