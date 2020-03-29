NOVEMBER 19, 1922 - MARCH 24, 2020 On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the world lost another member of the Greatest Generation. At 97 years young, Glenn Stewart Hudson of Summerfield, NC joined his late wife, Doris, in their heavenly home. Glenn was one of 11 children born to William and Ollie Hudson in Rockingham County on November 19, 1922. Glenn was a World War II veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He trained in flying gliders, while fighting all over Europe, including at the Battle of the Bulge. One of his most vivid memories was being a part of the liberation of a concentration camp in Ludwigslust, Germany. On April 12, 1963, he married his wife of 50 years, Doris Elizabeth Simpson, whom he described as the finest person he had ever known. Although he was 40 and she was 36 at the time, he always said they had been a little sweet on each other ever since they were teenagers. The following year they welcomed their only child, Candance Ann (Candy) to make their little family complete. He worked over 30 years and retired from the Lorillard Tobacco Company in Greensboro, North Carolina. As someone who could never just sit still, he took correspondence courses and classes at Guilford Technical Institute to learn how to repair televisions on the side. He also loved to work in his woodshop making porch swings and birdhouses. Glenn had a passion for history and kept a keen eye on the daily news and world events. After his retirement, he decided to write an autobiography, which included his family history and what he remembered growing up through the depression and all of his adventures and exploits from WWII, all the way through the birth of his grandchildren. Glenn loved the outdoors and enjoyed farming, working in his yard and fishing at the coast. Not content to just sit on a beach, he loved to travel, especially to historic places where you could actually see something interesting. In his later years, he could be seen riding his golf cart up and down Spotswood Road, visiting family and friends, and bumming rides to breakfast for sausage gravy biscuits. He was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit and his kind spirit. He is survived by his daughter, Candy, and son-in-law, David Kehr of Mount Airy, MD, grandsons Jason (Emily) of Hagerstown, MD, Joel (Abby) of Grove City, PA, Jonathan and granddaughter Jasmine. On Thanksgiving Day last year, his first great-granddaughter, Eden Grace was laid in his arms. Surviving, also, is his little sister Helen Hudson Vernon and many nephews and nieces, all of whom were told that they were his favorite. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living member of Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield, NC, where he had attended most of his life. It is there that he will be laid to rest in a private, graveside ceremony. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Hudson family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
