MAY 23, 1963 - MARCH 5, 2020 David Wayne Hudson, 56, of Greensboro, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. The burial will follow at the Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC. Wayne was a lifetime resident of Greensboro, NC and worked 27 years at Tyco Electronics, formerly AMP/TE Connectivity, and completed his career as the owner and operator of Hudson's Automotive Upholstery. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, and also served as an evangelist in the community. Wayne's love of God, life, and family was evident to all who knew and loved him. He had many passions, including car restoration, and was proud of his son Josh's collision repair business. He also had immense pride in his son Bradley's service to our country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Wayne loved playing the guitar and harmonica, traveling with his wife, enjoying family gatherings, and time with his dogs, Lucy and Kadie. One of the great joys of his life was time spent with his grandchildren, teaching them about cars, playing school and princess, and being a fun Poppy. He is survived by his wife Viki Hudson; children Bradley Hudson and wife Robyn, Joshua Hudson and wife Korie, Emiley Turner and husband Ben, Ashley Moore and husband Justin, and Erica Castillo and husband Tony; grandchildren Lila Rose Turner, Levi Moore, Peyton Hudson, Presley Hudson, Caden Moore and William Turner; parents David and Vickey Hudson; sister Sherry Jones and husband William; nephews Tyler and Landon Jones, and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 or the American Heart Association, 202 Center Point Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, 27409. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
