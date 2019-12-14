JANUARY 1, 1934 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Doris Davis Hruska, 85, passed away early Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Rehab & Nursing Care Center in Eden. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times on Dudley Drive in Stoneville. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Mrs. Hruska was born January 1, 1934 to the late Spencer and Doris Self Davis. She was a member of Old Time Baptist Church. She is survived by her four children, Mike Frazier (Sharon Bateman) of Eden, Ricky Frazier (Barbara Cook) of Eden, Barbara Brooks (Kenny Smith) of Stoneville, and Tony Frazier (Kim) of Eden; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Davis of Winston-Salem; and special friend, Tommy Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Clarence Henry "Joe" Frazier; second husband, John "J. D." Walker; her last husband, George Hruska; and her sister, Betty Davis. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.