March 22, 1928 - December 14, 2020 Mrs. Ruth Melton Howerton of Greensboro, NC who resided at Friends Homes West died peacefully in her sleep at Cone Hospital on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was very active in her church, First Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC, where she was youth director at one time, a Sunday school teacher for 25 years, director of the College Department, member of W.M.U., member of the Recreation Committee, the Worship Committee, the Pastor Relations Committee, the Nominating Committee, the Pastor Search Committee, the Decorating Committee, and a member of the Shining Light Sunday School class. Ruth was born in Inverness, Mississippi to the late Robert Auvergne Melton and Ruth Gandy Melton who both predeceased her. She graduated from Inverness High School and then attended and graduated from Judson College where she was president of the Student Government Association. After graduating she was called to be the first full-time youth director at First Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC in 1950. At the church she met her husband, the late Zachariah Hampton Howerton, Jr., whom she married in 1951. Then she worked as a secretary at U.N.C.G., and later as the executive secretary of the American Cancer Society of Guilford County. She then stayed home to raise her two children. After they were raised, she worked at the Guilford County Board of Elections, first as a volunteer, and then part-time during elections. Ruth was very active in several organizations including A.A.U.W., Alpha Psi Omega, Guilford Battle Chapter of N.C.D.A.R., Legal Auxiliary, Preservation Society, Blandwood Guild, Greensboro Symphony Guild, Greensboro Study Club, Daubers Garden Club, Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs, and the P.T.A. Ruth was a very out-going person with many close friends. She kept in close touch with all of them, and was there for them through thick and thin. She loved people and her smile was enjoyed by many. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a natural-born leader, a great cook, and a wonderful flower arranger. Ruth is survived by the joy of her life, her sons, Zack. H. Howerton III (wife Anne), and Robert M. Howerton. She was predeceased by her husband, Zachariah Hampton Howerton, Jr. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Avery Howerton Dowling (husband Tommy), Anderson Miller Howerton (wife Rebecca), and Zachariah Hampton Howerton IV (wife Andréa); and four great-grandchildren: Ellison Howerton, Anderson Howerton, Thomas Dowling, and Leighton Dowling. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27401, or to one's favorite charity. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnel.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Service 515 N. Elm St
