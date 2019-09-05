AGE 57 - AUGUST 30, 2019 She passed away at WFU Baptist Medical Hospital on August 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To cherish her memory, surviving are her mother, Margaret S. Medlin of Pleasant Garden; husband James Howell, son JC, daughter Emily and granddaughter Melody of the home in High Point, NC; brother Barry D. Davis of Greensboro, NC, sisters Tamrey D. Davis of High Point, NC, and Cynthia Davis Richey (husband Thomas B.) of Pleasant Garden, NC; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncle, nephew and nieces. She loved her Slaughter family heritage. Tracy graduated from SE Guilford in 1980. She loved telling stories about her years in school and driving the school bus. She was an expert speaker and she won a competition for speaking while in FFA. Her constant concern and love for her mother will be missed. Elder David Kleeberg, her faithful ministering brother of her church, is in charge of the service. Thank you for all the conveyed condolences, thoughts, and prayers for our family.
