RUFFIN Huel Thomas Hovatter, Sr., 85, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 in Burchwood Cemetery, Roxboro. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RUFFIN Huel Thomas Hovatter, Sr., 85, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 in Burchwood Cemetery, Roxboro. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.