Carole "Anne" Campbell Houseman, age 85, of Greensboro, NC, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Anne was born on February 19, 1935 in Pine Grove, West Virginia to Garnet Dunham Campbell and Oren D. Campbell. Anne was a 1953 graduate of Pine Grove High School as salutatorian. She obtained a B.S. in education at West Virginia University in 1957 and in 1967 received her M.A. in education from the same university. In undergraduate school she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and a member of Mu Phi Epsilon music honorary for women. She spent 39 years in the field of education, teaching at various levels---elementary, high school and college---in several locations---Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard James Houseman. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Barbara Grimmette and a stepgrandson, Matthew Gibb, both of Sanford, NC. She is also survived by one brother, Dr. J. William (Bill) Campbell and sister-in-law Becky of Greensboro, NC, and three nephews, Dr. Adam Campbell (wife Kathryn and daughter Elizabeth) of Savannah, GA, Ryan and Jonathan Campbell, both of Greensboro, NC. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ocala, FL. Professionally, Anne was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teaching honorary for women. Her hobbies consisted of reading and music and after moving to North Carolina, attending events of her three nephews. Graveside services will be held at the Masonic Cemetery in Weston, WV on a day to be determined in the future. Contributions in her honor can be made to the Shortline Scholarship (3S631) c/o WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV 26501.
