Reba Stancil House, age 93, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hospice's Beacon Place in Greensboro. A service of remembrance will be held crypt side at the Colonial Mausoleum in Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Reba was born Lucy Reba Stancil to parents Julius Nevel Stancil and DeLanie Ethel Stancil on November 14, 1925, in Johnston County, NC. She graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School and King's Business College in Raleigh, NC. She was employed by Carolina Power and Light Company for 3 years. She married her husband Lawrence on March 16, 1946, upon his return from service in the South Pacific with the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greensboro for 66 years, where she was active in her Sunday school class, Church Circle, and other church-related activities. She was also a longtime member of her Garden Club and the Gate City Service League, having served as its president in 1974-75. Reba was a talented dressmaker, and she completed several specialized sewing courses at GTCC. She also enjoyed oil painting. Mrs. House was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Lawrence E. House; her brother George A. Stancil; and her sister Norma Stancil Moore. She is survived by her four children, Larry S. House (Janey), Jane House Burton (Frank), Bradley S. House, Mark C. House; five grandchildren, Lauren H. Zeldin, Amy H. Thurston, Melissa H. Rhoads (Jonathan), Bryan L. Burton and three great-grandchildren, William Zeldin, Matthew Zeldin, and Everette Rhoads; also numerous nieces and nephews. After the service, the family will gather at the home of Frank and Jane Burton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the House family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
