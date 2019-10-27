DECEMBER 9, 1953 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Linda Shaw Hough, 65, passed away on October 7, 2019. Linda was born on December 9, 1953 in Greenville, SC to Richard (Dick) Shaw and Martha Shaw. She married Charles (Chip) Hough on July 4, 1975. Linda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She spent much of her life caring for those she loved. She also had a special place in her heart for her four-legged friends and always had numerous dogs to love and care for at her home. Her greatest joy in life was her son, Chad. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Shaw, her husband, Chip Hough, and her niece, Leslie Vuncannon. Surviving are her son, Chad Hough (Leilani), father Dick Shaw (Ann), sisters Janet Batts (Ken), Debra Lawson (Tim), and brothers Chuck Shaw, Kirk Shaw (Donna) and Greg Shaw (Jennifer), nephews John Batts, Landon Shaw, Carson Shaw and nieces Marie Coble and Kaitlyn Gozzo. She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends left to cherish her memory. A celebration of her life will be held on November 2, at 2:30 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 4708 Alliance Church Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the Davidson County Animal Shelter, 490 Glendale Rd. #5828, Lexington, NC 27292.
