MARCH 21, 1969 - JUNE 2, 2020 Art Hoss was a man that believed in families staying together no matter what and caring for one another. He loved his country dearly and believed in the satisfaction of hard work. Art loved God and all of this world's caring souls. With an incredible work ethic, he led by example in order to inspire others to be the best version of themselves. As a doctor, he saved countless lives and helped improve many others. He is survived by his 3 sons, Zachary (21), Sam (18), Jacob (18), his brother Alex, mother Jamie Hosseinian, father MH Hosseinian, and the mother of his children, Andrea Hoss. Art was born in Tehran, Iran, 1969, to Jamie and MH Hosseinian. The Hosseinian family moved to the United States in 1972 when his father, also a doctor, found a job in New York City. His brother, Alex, was later born there in 1974. In 1977, they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Art would begin attending Charlotte Latin School. In Charlotte he found close friends whom he would keep for the rest of his life. Sharing many moments of gut-busting laughter to the absolute tragedy of loss. Art excelled at everything he did with passion. He played Varsity soccer, the tenor saxophone in a jazz band, and represented his school in several scholastic competitions. Although he was quite brilliant, he never liked being referred to as such. Art studied math under the tutelage of his favorite teacher, Dr. Ken Collins of Charlotte Latin School, and earned himself acceptance in to Duke University in 1987 with a perfect 800 on his math SAT's in addition to being an outstanding overall scholar in all subjects. At Duke, Art majored in chemistry, quickly determining that he wanted to be a doctor like his father. He found brotherhood at the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter and was very proud to be part of a group of outstanding men. He was known among them as a caring soul and a problem solver as well as a bit of a joker. Never straying from his intent to be a doctor, Art achieved more than enough success there to gain acceptance in to Bowman-Gray Medical School at Wake Forest in 1991. While studying at Bowman-Gray, in 1992, he found happiness and love with Andrea Bryan, a native of Winston-Salem whom he eventually married 4 years later. Together they would share many moments of happiness and raise 3 boys who are very caring for each other. After med school they moved to Mississippi for his radiology residency program in 1998. There, Art spent 4 years, finding that he would want to specialize in interventional radiology, which he considered to be the cutting edge of medicine. After completing a one-year fellowship at Baylor University in Dallas, Texas, he and his family moved back to Winston-Salem where Art would join Greensboro Radiology as an interventional radiologist. Considered a great doctor by his peers, Art always sought to further master his craft and improve himself and those around him. He was an asset to every team and patient. Sadly, at the age of 51, Art Hoss passed away while biking on a trail. He was found unresponsive and although valiant efforts were made to save him, his heart gave out. He enjoyed taking trips with his family and friends and lived fully and completely. He had a brother, he found love, he raised amazing sons, and he shared a very strong bond with his parents and respected them deeply for all that that they had done for him. He spent his whole life making the most out of his time with his close friends. He relished the close relationships with a small handful of people, bonded by a love of mountain biking, good music, and an unquenchable thirst for adventure. He enjoyed snowboarding, longboarding, going to the beach, creating things, watching comedies and rewinding the funny scenes over and over, and helping people. He truly enjoyed the beauty of this world. He was grateful to God and very much believed in his plan. Art Hoss got a lot out of life because he made it so. He would want everyone to seek satisfaction and goodness in life with all their heart and no matter how hard the work. Be grateful for the opportunities that you have been given, enjoy caring for one another, enjoy learning and creating new things. There will be a memorial service for friends and family, but as we are under COVID restrictions, a date has not yet been set. We will let everyone know as soon as it happens. If you so choose, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, SORBA (Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, or the IMBA (the International Mountain Biking Association. No matter how hard the work, be grateful for the opportunities that you have been given, enjoy caring for one another, enjoy learning and creating new things. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
