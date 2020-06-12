OCTOBER 7, 1932 - MARCH 31, 2020 Troy Hargraves Hoskins, Sr. was born on October 7, 1932, to the late Mr. Zack and Naomi Hoskins. He was called home on March 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his grandson Ta Vonte Hoskins; great-grandson Bryson Tucker; brothers Edward and Frank Hoskins; sisters Mildred Womack and Mattie Watkins. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Lucy Hayes Hoskins; children Troy (Bernice); Bonnie (Kenneth); Randy (Linda), all of Greensboro; Dante(Shannette) of Kileen, Texas. The proud granddaddy to 13 grandchildren, grateful granddaddy to 19 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Helen Hayes. A host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends. His homegoing will be at Garden Of Prayer Apostolic Church, 2401 16th Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. viewing. The service will start at 11:30 a.m. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Hoskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries