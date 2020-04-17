GREENSBORO Thelma Horton, 89, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. There will be a viewing from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 17 at Woodard Funeral Home, 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 18 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries