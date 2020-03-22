HORTON, MARIA MAY 30, 1650 - MARCH 18, 2020 HIGH POINTMaria DeGraff Horton began her journey to meet Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020. Daughter of Hugh and Hilda DeGraff (deceased). She was born on May 30, 1950. She dearly loved her devoted husband of 36 years, Andy Horton, wonderful step-son, Jason Horton, a beloved and beautiful daughter, Stacie Elizabeth Watts, and 3 sisters: Delores Parker (John) of Texas, Vickie Herbst of Kernersville, and Mary Anne Ham -Jess, (Bill) of Madison. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her Parents she was preceded in death by her stepmom, Elma DeGraff and one brother Jack Meridith DeGraff. Maria was employed with the United States Probation Office for 30 years. She was an incredibly strong woman and fighter, who was an inspiration to many. She will always be known for her kindness and passion for enjoying life and loving people! Born and raised in the Quaker faith, she later joined Covenant Church United Methodist where she often volunteered and was an original member of The Praise Team and The Chancel Choir. Her church family was very special and important to her. Maria possessed a strong faith in Jesus Christ and often shared her faith with others. Final arrangements are as follows: Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family has decided to have a private service. Once it is safe to have a larger gathering, we will have a "Celebration of Life" as she wished. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Greensboro SPCA of the Triad 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405 (336) 375-3222 or your local Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.Cumbyfunerals.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr High Point, NC 27262
