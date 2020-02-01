AUGUST 21, 1979 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Lucas Matthew Horner, 40, of Jamestown, North Carolina, passed away on 9 December 2019. He was born on 21 August 1979 in Salisbury, Maryland to his mother, Hilda M. Horner, and his late father, William B. Horner, Jr. Lucas grew up in Princess Anne and Mt. Vernon, crabbing with his dad and brother. He graduated from Mardela Middle & High School in Mardela Springs, Maryland after transferring from Washington High School in order to fulfill his dream of being on a wrestling team before graduating. In 2002 Lucas graduated with honors from Greensboro College in North Carolina, where he earned a bachelor's degree in religious studies and English. After college he taught English at Allen Jay School, where he was also the school's wrestling coach. In 2008, Lucas fulfilled his desire to be a lawyer and earned his juris doctor from the University of Virginia Law School. Lucas was admitted to the bar in both North and South Carolina and was licensed to practice in both states. Upon graduating from law school, Lucas began his legal career with Smith, Moore, Leatherwood, LLP in Greensboro, North Carolina. Thereafter, Lucas worked as an assistant district attorney in Asheboro, North Carolina before starting his first law firm, Bennett & Horner, with partner, Jennifer Bennett. In November 2018, he and Bob Wilhoit joined Garrett, Walker, Aycoth & Olson. In addition to his mother, Lucas is survived by his brother, Dr. Mark W. Horner of Tallahassee, Florida; his two nieces, Bella and Callee Horner, also of Tallahassee, FL; aunts and uncles, John and Cathy Horner of the Villages, Florida, Susie Horner and Barbara Adkins of Salisbury, Maryland; cousins, Jonathan Horner of Delaware, Jen Horner of Florida, Steve Brown of Princess Anne, Maryland, and Lori Birley of Salisbury, Maryland. Luc was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, Boyd and Nellye Horner, Raymond L. Brown, Edna and Frank Stephen, and his uncle Richard R. Brown. The legal community of the greater Triad area, and specifically Asheboro, mourns the loss of this brilliant mind and conversationalist. He left us while still in private practice and still insisting on fairness and honesty. As a lawyer, Luc fought the good fight on his feet with engaging diatribes and charisma. As a man, a Renaissance man, he helped those in need, be they friend or stranger. He rescued animals, played lead guitar in his band on the Greensboro night club scene, collected DC comics, and passionately followed the L.A., now Oakland, Raiders. Lucas maintained a physical fitness regimen that included boxing, weightlifting, interval training and sprinting. Most importantly, Lucas was a good man with a kind heart. Lucas requested there be no funeral; however, a memorial shall take place at the old Randolph County Courthouse on 7 February 2020 at 2 p.m. for friends and family, including members of the bar and law enforcement. Please join Luc's colleagues, friends, and family after the memorial at Four Saints Brewery in downtown Asheboro for fellowship and remembrance. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to your local ASPCA, other animal rescue shelter, or your local homeless shelter. These were causes close to Luc's heart and to which he devoted countless hours of his time. Randolph County Courthouse 176 East Salisbury Street, Asheboro, NC 27203
