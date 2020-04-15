OCTOBER 5, 1920 - APRIL 10, 2020 Hazel Beal Horner, 99, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Richland Place. Hazel was born in Durham, NC on October 5, 1920, the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Effie MacIntosh Beal. Hazel was employed by the Guilford County School System as cafeteria manager of Millis Road School until her retirement after 24 years of service. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Horner. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David A. Horner (Judy) and daughter, Jackie L. Horner, all of Greensboro; grandchildren; David A. Horner, Jr. (Quyhn), Misty Hoffman (Eric), Jack Horner (Valerie), Ashely Kahan (Asim); great-grandchildren, Mallory Horner, Taylor Horner, Amber Horner and Ariana Khan. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday for the family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgfield Chapel is assisting the Horner family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
