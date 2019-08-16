DECEMBER 28, 1949 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Mr. William Ennis Horne, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. A memorial service will take place at his home, 1712 Dewberry Place, Salisbury, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2 to 6:00 pm. Mr. Horne was born December 28, 1949 in Greensboro. He was a son of the late Sam Horne and Lillie Salmon Horne. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from Guilford County where he worked for the Department of Social Services as a general manager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Horne. Mr. Horne is survived Anna Katherine Weatherly Horne; niece, Pamela Batson of Salisbury; his beloved cats, Buddy, A.J., Rachael and Annabel; his beloved dog, Lulu; brother-in-law, J.W. and Joyce Weatherly; sister-in-law, Rebecca Harris; two nephews, Joseph Pheasant and Isaac Harris; and dear friend, Pamela Tucker. Memorials may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, ATTN: Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

