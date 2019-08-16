DECEMBER 28, 1949 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Mr. William Ennis Horne, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. A memorial service will take place at his home, 1712 Dewberry Place, Salisbury, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2 to 6:00 pm. Mr. Horne was born December 28, 1949 in Greensboro. He was a son of the late Sam Horne and Lillie Salmon Horne. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from Guilford County where he worked for the Department of Social Services as a general manager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Horne. Mr. Horne is survived Anna Katherine Weatherly Horne; niece, Pamela Batson of Salisbury; his beloved cats, Buddy, A.J., Rachael and Annabel; his beloved dog, Lulu; brother-in-law, J.W. and Joyce Weatherly; sister-in-law, Rebecca Harris; two nephews, Joseph Pheasant and Isaac Harris; and dear friend, Pamela Tucker. Memorials may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, ATTN: Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.