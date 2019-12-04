Hilda Gray McGee Horn, 92, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Guilford House in Greensboro. She was born July 31, 1927 in Sherrills Ford, NC, the daughter of John Franklin and Edna Gabriel McGee. Hilda was a former employee with Vick Chemical (now Proctor and Gamble). She was married to Donald Stuart Horn, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Herman McGee, and her sisters, Betty Mahala and Carolyn Eisenhour. Hilda is survived by her sister, Hazel M. Johnson of Greensboro; her daughters, Donna G. Edwards of McLeansville, Diane H. Howie and husband John of Mineral Springs; her son, Russell S. Horn of Greensboro; grandchildren, Kimberly M. Hicks and husband Scott, Robyn F. Edwards, Jonathan Daniel Howie and wife Naomi, Lacie B. Horn and great-grandchildren, Kalie M. Hicks, Madeline L. Yow and husband Taylor, Harlie G. Needham, Ivie L. Needham and Brody N. Hicks. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Guilford Memorial Park conducted by the Reverend Ray Calhoun. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. till service time. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
