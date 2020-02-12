MARCH 28, 1949 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020 Susan Gabrielle Hopping, age 70, died on February 11, 2020 at Pennybyrn in High Point where she resided for more than 12 years. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Sharpe (Hopping) Roane, her father, Daniel Henri Hopping and her stepfather, William Jackson Roane. She is survived by her sisters, M. Ann Hopping and Stephanie L. Roane and her brother, William J. Roane, Jr. and his partner, Ronald P. Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pennybyrn (Pennybyrn Development Office, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260, Attn: Edward Cordick) in memory of Susan Hopping to honor the Sisters of the Poor Servants of the Mother of God and the nurses and the aides for their years of devotion to caring for Susan. A private family graveside service is planned for the near future. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Hopping family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.