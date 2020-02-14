JANUARY 15, 1971 - FEBRUARY 10, 2020 MADISON Bennie Lee Hopper, 49, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Madison Church of God. The family will receive friends all other times at the home. Bennie, also known as "JoeBo" or "Joe," was born in Rockingham County to the late Benjamin Franklin Hopper and Barbara Ann Dalton Shoe. Joe didn't have any children of his own; however, he did have Jacob Teddy Evans, Christopher Long, Christian Brim and Damion and QuayShaunna Vernon and special friend, Tu'Nikki Peoples. Joe lived for today as if there was no tomorrow and will be truly missed. Survivors include a host of special family and friends, including sister, Renee "Toota" Long (Daryal Evans); brother, Paul Hopper, and great-nephew, Maddox Ray Long. Special thanks to Brian Dalton, Candy Vernon, Dip, Spanky and Roger. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Service information
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Madison Church of God
311 S. Gibson Dr
Madison, NC 27025
311 S. Gibson Dr
Madison, NC 27025
