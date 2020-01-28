JANUARY 2, 1958 - JANUARY 23, 2020 Lisa Rich Hopkins passed away on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family in Brown Summit, NC. As part of her final wishes, her remains have been donated to scientific research in hopes to help further research into multiple sclerosis, a condition from which she has suffered for over 15 years. In lieu of a funeral and burial, the family wishes to receive visitors who would like to offer condolences and reminisce with them at Lisa's home (7575 Friendship Ch. Rd., Brown Summit, NC) on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Relaxed attire. To further Lisa's endeavor to promote the advancement of insight into MS, a memorial fund has been started through the National MS Society in her honor. The family asks that in place of flowers or other gifts, those who wish may donate to this fund. Details of this fund can be searched for on the National MS Society website or you can request a link via email from her daughters.
Hopkins, Lisa Rich
