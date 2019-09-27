REIDSVILLE Joyce Laverne Johnson Hopkins, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 30 from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 420 Mizpah Church Road. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
