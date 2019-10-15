JANUARY 5, 1983 - OCTOBER 13, 2019 John-Michael "Blake" Hopkins, 36, of Highland Drive in Eden, passed away Sunday evening, October 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of his aunt, Janis Hopkins Wade. Blake was born January 5, 1983 in Reidsville, NC. He was a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and attended Cape Fear Community College. He was employed by The Little Pork Shop in Eden. He is survived by his mother, Donna Hopkins, of the home; aunt, Janis Wade and husband, Jim, of Eden; grandmother, Marie Anderson; uncles, Jimmy Alan Hopkins and wife, Leigh, of Greensboro and Jay Hopkins of Ruffin; and his pride and joy, his dog, Deja. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
