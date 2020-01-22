MARCH 23, 1934 - JANUARY 16, 2020 William David Hoover, Sr., of Asheboro, NC, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Bill was born on March 23, 1934 to Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Sr. and Daisy May Mullis Hoover in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he spent the entirety of his childhood. Shortly after graduating from Harding High School in 1952, Bill joined the US Navy. In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Myers. After two years at Charlotte College, Bill enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received both his bachelor's degree and his master's of business administration. Shortly after graduation from UNC, Bill joined North Carolina National Bank in Greensboro, NC. While working at NCNB (which later became Nations Bank and then Bank of America), Bill rose from the ranks of loan officer to senior vice president. In 1980, Bill moved from Bank of America in High Point, NC to join Randolph Savings & Loan Association in Asheboro, NC. Under Bill's leadership, Randolph Savings (later renamed First Southern Savings Bank) grew from a small, single-city, single-branch bank to a thriving, rapidly growing, multi-city regional bank before being acquired by Centura Bank. Due to his success in the field of banking and as a sign of respect amongst his peers, Bill was elected chairman of the North Carolina Banker's Association in 1994. In addition to his business success, Bill was a prominent civic leader. After moving to Greensboro, Bill joined the Greensboro Jaycees. The highlights of Bill's tenure include serving as the general chairman of the 1969 Greater Greensboro Open (GGO), now the Wyndham Championship, and being selected as a Life Member of the Greensboro Jaycees. The Jaycees taught him the importance of civic responsibility and service to the community. Because of those lessons, Bill grew as a community and civic leader as he moved from Greensboro to High Point and, ultimately, to Asheboro. Bill was chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Red Jacket Club with the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce; president and campaign chair for United Way of Randolph County; founder, first chairman, and subsequently the co-chair of the 25th Anniversary (in 2017) for the Uwharrie Society of the United Way of Randolph County; chairman of the Board of Trustees and member of the Advisory Board for the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA; co-chair of the capital campaign for the Sunset Theater; president of the Advisory Board and co-chair of the capital campaign for the Randolph Senior Adults Association; and member of the Advisory Board and 2017 co-chair of Zoo-To-Do for the Randolph Friends of the Zoo. Bill was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Asheboro, where he served as chairman of two capital campaigns, multi-year chair of the stewardship campaign, member of the Strategic Planning Committee, chairman of the Administrative Council, district delegate to the Western NC Conference, member of the Agape Sunday School Class, and 2019 Lay Person of the Year. Bill was also very supportive of many community educational organizations and projects, including Randolph Community College and Communities in Schools of Randolph County. All of this culminated in 2005 when Bill was honored as "Citizen of the Year" by the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce. Bill's impact on his community, neighbors, church, and friends was undoubtedly immense, but his true legacy was his family. Known as "Big Hoover" or "Biggie," he was beloved and treasured by his grandchildren and great-grandson. He enjoyed any and all activities that involved his family traveling, cheering for the Tar Heels, and celebrating life's moments together, both big and small. He raised his sons to follow in his example and be dedicated in their service to others. Most of all, he was a loving and steadfast husband to his best friend, Ann, his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years. Bill's love for the Carolina Tar Heels was unparalleled. He was a fixture at basketball games, football games, and swim meets, both home and away. His eyes even gave away his fandom, as they shone a bright Carolina blue. He was an avid golfer who could often be found playing a round of 18 with close friends and who even hit a hole-in-one in Southern Pines in 2012. Bill traveled widely, but his favorite destination was the family beach house at Litchfield Beach. Whether the trips were with Ann alone or the entire family, he loved spending his mornings walking on the beach and his afternoons relaxing in a beach chair with a book. Bill had a beautiful smile and an incredible, infectious laugh that filled the room. He was endlessly kind, optimistic, and lighthearted. He had an unwavering faith in God, and lived that faith with a servant's heart. He was the epitome of a true gentleman and will be remembered for his tireless work ethic, dedication to his community, and love for his family. He left a legacy with the city of Asheboro, the state of North Carolina, and each and every person in his life. He will be deeply missed. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ann M. Hoover; son William D. "Chip" Hoover, Jr., MD, and his wife Virginia "Ginny" Hoover of Concord, NC; son Hunter A. Hoover, MD and his wife Cheryl Hoover of Charlotte, NC; grandson William D. "Trey" Hoover, III, MD and his wife Sara S. Hoover, and great-grandson William D. "Will" Hoover, IV of Huntersville, NC; granddaughter Meredith V. Hoover, MD of Arlington, VA; granddaughter Morgan H. Saunders and her husband Bishop Saunders of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Grace Hoover of Charlotte, NC; and sister Ann "Dolly" Windle of Huntersville, NC. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Sr.; mother Daisy May Mullis Hoover; and brother Lloyd Leonidas "Leon" Hoover, Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. In celebration of his life, a memorial service for Bill Hoover will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 224 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC. (We welcome you to join with the family in celebrating Bill's life by wearing a "touch" of Carolina blue this weekend.) In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: First United Methodist Church, 224 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or Randolph-Asheboro YMCA, 343 NC Hwy. 42 North, Asheboro, NC 27203. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Hoover, William "Bill"
