GREENSBORO Harry Franklin Hooker, Sr., 74, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Service will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at AME Baptist Church, 518 Spur Rd. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services are assisting the family.
GREENSBORO Harry Franklin Hooker, Sr., 74, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Service will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at AME Baptist Church, 518 Spur Rd. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services are assisting the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.