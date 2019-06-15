LIBERTY Edward Leon Hooker, Sr. passed away June 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 902 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC. He is survived by his wife Hersie Butler Hooker of the home; sons, Edward Hooker, Jr. (Kimberly), Alan Hooker (Wendy), both of Greensboro, and Randy Cheek (Joyce) of Staley; daughters, Michelle Hooker Ravenell (Darrell) of Staley, Laurel Jackson (Vincent) of Willingboro, NJ and Terri Hooker of the home; brother Harry Hooker, Sr. of Greensboro; sisters, Patti Martin of Liberty, Elnora Harris of San Diego, CA and Rosetta Reaves of Asheboro; 13 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.