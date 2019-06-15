LIBERTY Edward Leon Hooker, Sr. passed away June 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 902 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC. He is survived by his wife Hersie Butler Hooker of the home; sons, Edward Hooker, Jr. (Kimberly), Alan Hooker (Wendy), both of Greensboro, and Randy Cheek (Joyce) of Staley; daughters, Michelle Hooker Ravenell (Darrell) of Staley, Laurel Jackson (Vincent) of Willingboro, NJ and Terri Hooker of the home; brother Harry Hooker, Sr. of Greensboro; sisters, Patti Martin of Liberty, Elnora Harris of San Diego, CA and Rosetta Reaves of Asheboro; 13 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of arrangements.

