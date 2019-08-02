JUNE 10, 1924 - JULY 30, 2019 Ralph Z. Hooker. 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Ralph was born June 10, 1924 in Stokes County, North Carolina to the late Zeb and Flossie Hooker. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was dearly loved. Among his many accomplishments is the fact that he did not officially retire until he was 92 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents and Louise, his beloved wife of 65 years. He is also preceded in death by his son Kenneth Hooker. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Ellenwood (Robert); grandchildren, Brandy Lewellyn, Dylan Lewellyn (Kayla) and Kelly Overbay. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Casey Pummill, Gavin Noe and Finn Overbay. There will be a visitation with the family at 12 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.
