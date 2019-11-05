JULY 2, 1923 - NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Mrs. Mamie Newman Honeycutt, 96, of Greensboro, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Concord Friends Meeting, by Rev. Greg Creed. Interment will follow at Burnett's Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. on the day of the service in the Fellowship Hall. Mrs. Honeycutt was born July 2, 1923 in Guilford County to the late Walter B. and Dora Poe Newman. She was a faithful member of Concord Friends Meeting. She was an active member of the United Society of Friends Women (Circle 2). She graduated from Sumner High School and played basketball for the school. She retired from Wesley Long Hospital after working for 21 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John Honeycutt, four brothers and six sisters. Mamie is survived by her sister Ruth (John) Compton of Little River, SC; sister-in-law Fay Honeycutt of Willow Springs, NC; brother-in-law David Honeycutt and wife Margaret of Godwin, NC; a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC and to the Cemetery Fund of Burnett's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1201 Burnetts Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mrs. Honeycutt. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.