HOLYFIELD, JAMES RICHARD 1933 - 2020 JAMES RICHARD Holyfield, 86, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born November 16, 1933 in Surry County and resided in Greensboro for the past 55 years. Preceding him in death are parents, Charlie Anderson and Ida Wood Holyfield; sisters, Mollie Rich, Lela Hardy, Dorothy Myers, and Favor Wells; brothers, Howard, Garland and Floyd Holyfield; two infant brothers; and grandchildren, Michael and Zachary Holyfield. James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly "Jeane" Gerringer Holyfield; children, Debbie Moore (Bobby), Diana Brown (Charlie) and James Holyfield Jr. (Lori); grandchildren, Matthew Moore (Amanda), Kevin Brown, Cory Brown, Kara Holyfield, and Ashlynn Holyfield; great-grandchildren, James, Nicholas and Claire Moore. James had many careers. He was a Marine and retired from the FAA as an electronics specialist. He owned Red's Curb Market, taught at Danville Technical Institute, ran for mayor of Greensboro, and started Grandpa's Marine. He was a backhoe operator, auction connoisseur, firetruck owner, beach sand mountain creator, builder of lake houses, fixer of all things, practical joker, loving husband, father and grandfather. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel officiated by Jerome Burcham. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Holyfield, James Richard
To send flowers to the family of James Holyfield, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:15PM
11:00AM-12:15PM
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.