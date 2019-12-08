GREENSBORO Onnie Holt, 95, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

