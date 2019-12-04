MARCH 7, 1950 - DECEMBER 2, 2019 Kenneth "Bubba" Earl Holt, 69, of Greenwood Street in Eden, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 2, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Kenneth was born March 7, 1950 to the late Milton Earl and Mildred McNeely Holt. He worked for Spray Cotton Mills for 33 years before its closing and worked for 52 years in the Holt Family Care Home. Kenneth loved camping in his motor home at Philpott Lake, water skiiing and trips to the beach. He is survived by his wife, Jean Wilson Holt, of the home; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Holt (Joy) and Joey Wade Holt; granddaughter, Tabitha Holt; sister, Jean Eastwood (James); nieces, Mildred Hatcher and Myra Craddock (Lee); and aunt, Bonnie Savage (Steve). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
