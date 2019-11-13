NOVEMBER 19, 1928 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 GREENSBORO James (Jim) Russell Holt passed away November 9, 2019. He was 90 years old. A kind man with a quick smile, Jim was a devoted husband and was smitten with his wife, Julia Ann Holt (nee Ogletree), who preceded him in death. He was a loving father to his children. Jim was a veteran of the Korean war, serving in the army. He ran a successful concrete construction business for many decades, before retiring. He continued to work, channeling his engaging personality as a sales associate at Sears for many years. A devout Catholic, Jim rarely missed daily mass. Jim is survived by his children, Theresa Holt Lintz (Eric Lintz) of Bryant, Arkansas, and Stephen Daniel Holt of Hilton Head, South Carolina; grandchildren, Christopher Jessup of Thomasville, NC, Andrew Lintz of Greensboro, NC and Anna Lintz of Little Rock, Arkansas; and his beloved little dog, DeeDee, who resides in Arkansas. He had a host of nieces and nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, in High Point, NC for their care, compassion, and dedication to his comfort and wellbeing. Specifically, Taylor Village, Memory Care. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, Guilford Chapel in Greensboro. A funeral mass and inurnment will be celebrated Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC. A reception to celebrate Jim's life will be held on November 15th at 3 p.m. at Taylor Village Assisted Living Activity Center (first floor entrance from Penny Road). Memorial donations may be sent to the Resident Care Fund at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 1315 Greensboro Rd., High Point, NC 27260. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
