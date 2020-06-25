AUGUST 17, 1928 - JUNE 23, 2020 Jack Bryant Holt passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home. He was employed by the City of Greensboro as chief plumbing inspector. Jack had a deep passion for baseball. In his younger years, he was a shrewd catcher playing on his Alamance Church Team. He coached the first "Little League" team at Alamance Church and continued coaching for many years. He was a founding member of the Alamance Fire Department and served for twenty-five years. He was a graduate of Alamance High School and a lifetime member of Alamance Presbyterian Church, and a former deacon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris "Dot" Garrett Holt, parents, Percy M. and Ora Jobe Holt. Brothers; W. Marvin, Ralph G. and Harry G. and sisters; Marjorie Henderson, Ella "Hopie" Whitely and Betty Bolton. He is survived by sons: Larry (Dee) of Raleigh and Jeff (Sue) of Gibsonville, also three grandchildren, Aubrey Holt of Greensboro, Shane Holt of Raleigh and Chris Holt of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Peggy Fields (Buddy), sisters-in-law Pat Holt, Martha Holt and Barbara Garrett, plus many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Alamance Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Goodman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church, General Fund, 4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406, or Alamance Volunteer Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Holt family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
