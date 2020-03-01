GREENSBORO John Holt, III, 97, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

