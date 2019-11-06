MARCH 26, 1953 - NOVEMBER 2, 2019 Belinda Mary Clayton Holston, 66, of Summerfield, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point. Born March 26, 1953, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Charles Clayton and the late Catherine Kerrigan Neuberg. Belinda was a loving individual who cared for her family deeply. She loved spending time with her family, including her cat T.S. Her hobbies included bowling, swimming, going to casinos, and watching tv with her favorite shows being Star Trek and NCIS. She went through life with its ups and downs, with her humor and an Irish temper. Belinda always carried herself with grace and love in her heart. She always took time, no matter how she felt, for her kids and grandkids. She was the best wife, mother, nana, sister and aunt she could be, and will be missed greatly every day by those she left behind. Belinda is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Dennis Carl Holston of the home; son, Tim Holston and wife Ronikka of High Point; daughter, Rebecca Holston of Summerfield; brother, Charles Clayton; sister, Mary Ellen Mooney; grandchildren, Aloria, Draven, Mahkael, and Jace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Neuberg. Services will be at a later date. Réquiem ætérnam dona eis, Dómine, et lux perpétua lúceat eis. Requiéscant in pace. Amen. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
