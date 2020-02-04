Jacqueline Nicholson Holmes, 81, of Greensboro, passed away on February 2, 2020 at St. Gale's Manor. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3719 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455. Jacqueline is survived by her son, Dale Holmes, sisters, Shirley Rogers and Carol Flynn, brothers, Bradley Nicholson (Judy) and Jerry Nicholson (Janice) She is preceded in death by her son Danny Holmes and her parents Clarence R. and Nina Mae Nicholson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church.
Holmes, Jacqueline Nicholson
