GREENSBORO Evelyn Holmes, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro with Pastor Robert Armstrong officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Born September 22, 1924, in Lumberton, NC, to the late Ira and Penny Holmes, Evelyn attended Community Fellowship Church. She retired from Piccadilly Cafeteria and prior to that she was employed by Frito-Lay. Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; her son, Harvey Wall, III; a granddaughter; and all of her siblings. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Gwen Armstrong and her husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Susan Wall; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
