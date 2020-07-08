On Friday, July 3, 2020, Matthew Tolliver Holloway, loving father, son and brother, passed away because of a tragic accident at the age of 25. Matt was born on September 16, 1994 in Greensboro, NC to Christopher J. Holloway and Julie M Wheeler. He lived in Kernersville, NC, LaGrange, GA, Lakeville, MI, Statesville, NC, and Troutman, NC before returning to Greensboro for these last three years. His daughter, Kirah Zaie Holloway, was born at Davis Hospital in Statesville, NC on November 24, 2015 to Angel G. Hiatt. Matt studied aerostructure manufacturing and repair technology at Guilford Technical Community College under Daniel Reed, program director. After completing his studies in November 2018, he found the job of his dreams at HAECO Special Services in Greensboro in December 2018. He worked on the US military program as an aircraft mechanic II on the B2A crew that he loved. Matt had a passion for drawing. He was an amazing artist and loved to draw in charcoal, pencil and inks. Matt loved his daughter, his brothers and sister, skate boarding, loud rap music, Starbucks iced coffee, spicy foods, skinny jeans, his dad's cooking, hats and his job at HAECO. Matt's favorite place was Oak Island, NC, where he spent his summers during his teenage years with his dad and siblings. He loved sitting outside in the driveway in a beach chair next to Ronda while they watched Kirah play. He loved to play pool with his stepfather John and spending time drawing, talking, and drinking coffee at Starbucks with his mom. Matt was known for his amazing mind and his ability to solve challenges at work. He had a different way of thinking about things and saw what no one else saw. Matt is survived by his daughter Kirah, his mother, Julie Wheeler (John), his father Chris Holloway (Ronda Lyn), his brothers Wm. Garrett Holloway and Zachary G. Collins and sister Emily E. Collins. Matt is also survived by his grandmothers Nancy G. Holloway, Frances Rose (Jim) and Janna R Meyers. He also had many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him as much as he loved them. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. This service is open to the public; the current COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. The private service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 will be streamed via Facebook Live from the Hanes Lineberry website: https://tinyurl.com/y8v746eq.
