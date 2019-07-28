AUGUST 2, 1938 - JULY 26, 2019 Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Gregory Holloway, 80, passed away on Friday July 21, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A cryptside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Karen Kurtz officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Jane was born in Lee County, Tupelo, Mississippi on August 2, 1938 the daughter of the late Orvil Gregory and Audrey McClanahan Gregory. She was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and had a variety of interests. She enjoyed reading, fishing and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Holloway in 2014, a sister Norma Jean Leppert and brother, Jerry Gregory. Surviving are her daughter Beth Jessup and husband, Dennis, of Oak Ridge; and grandson Cody Jessup of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 (copdfoundation.org). Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Holloway family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
