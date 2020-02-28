MARCH 20, 1941 - FEBRUARY 26, 2020 Vernon Clarence Holleman, 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 20, 1941 in Surry County to the late William Clarence Holleman and Ollie Pearl Brannan Holleman, and was the husband to Judy Brown Holleman of 56 years who survives. Vernon retired after 22 years with R. Twining's in Greensboro. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, and an avid NASCAR fan. Since 1960 Vernon had enjoyed spending time at Ace Speedway on Friday nights. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with family and friends; and loved following his grandkids to all their sporting events. Survivors other than his wife, Judy Holleman, include his sons, Larry Holleman and wife Vicky, Mark Holleman, Tim Holleman and wife Lisa, Wesley Holleman, and Jerry Holleman and wife Tameshia; grandchildren, Crystal (T.J.) Miles, Hayden Holleman, Tristan Holleman, Lizzie Holleman, Gabriel Holleman, Farrah Hoover, Larry Holleman, Jr. and Nature Dole; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Goldia Holleman Tyler; several nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Bowman, Myrtie Reavis and Geraline McGee; his in-laws, Harry and Lola Brown, and a special brother-in-law, H. Lee Brown. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Josh Parrish with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday prior to the service with a reception and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
