OCTOBER 28, 1927 - MARCH 4, 2020 Rebecca Fouts Holland, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Maple Lawn Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Carl Shelton officiating. The family will see friends prior to the service from 11 until 12 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at her home. Rebecca was born in Rockingham County to the late Daniel and Beulah Purgason Fouts. She retired from Gilbarco at the age of 80 after 30 years of service and was a member of Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Cary Marshall and Jack Holland; son, Dale Marshall; sisters, Doris Fouts and Faye Staley, and brother, Clyde Fouts. Survivors are her son, Donald Marshall and wife, Roxanne; stepson, Timothy Holland; daughter-in-law, Belvia Marshall; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Levinia "Goldie" Ramsey; sister-in-law, Bobbie Marshall. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Mar 7
Graveside
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM
Maple Lawn Baptist Church
5401 NC 65
Reidsville, NC 27320
