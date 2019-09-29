SEPTEMBER 14, 1938 - SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 Jack L. Holland, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Davie Nursing and Rehab in Mocksville, NC. A 2:00 p.m. graveside inurnment will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Oak Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. Jack was born in Stokes County on September 14, 1938 to the late Leonard and Bertha Marshall Holland. He retired from Guilford Mills and attended Oak Level Baptist Church when he was able. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Vaughn, Nancy Alley, Bonnie Hill, Jean Freeman, and Linda Burchette. He is survived by his adopted son, Scotty Crews; his adopted grandson, Christopher Crews; his sisters, Francis Whicker of Walnut Cove, Joanne Clark of Walnut Cove, Ruth Brady (Jasper) of Greensboro, and Judy White of Greensboro; and his brothers, Jimmy Holland (Elaine) of Stokesdale and James Grady Holland (Jane) of Summerfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Level Baptist Church, P.O. Box 161, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jack Holland and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
