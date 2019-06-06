GREENSBORO Gail M. Holland, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1934, in Randolph County, NC, the daughter of Clarence R. and Allie Coltrane Medlin. She was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be missed by all. Gail was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Kenneth, three brothers, four sisters and granddaughter Allie Holland Odum. Those surviving are her daughters: Cindy Putnam and husband Bruce, Brenda Odum and husband Harold (deceased), Sheila Taro and husband Sal; grandchildren, Andrew and Austin Putnam, Houston Odum, Max Taro, Ginger Taro Madison and husband Nate; stepgranddaughters, Barbara Putnam Cox and Renée Putnam. Gail is also leaving behind longtime devoted friend, Doris Bostic, of 35 years. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 before the service at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. The service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Charles Mustian officiating. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for all the caregivers and a special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Memorial contributions may be made in Gail's memory to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
