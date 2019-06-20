REIDSVILLE Helen Pritchett Holcomb, 93, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Woodmont United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will see friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Woodmont United Methodist Church and at other times will be at the residence. A native of Rockingham County and born on July 9, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Nellie Barber Pritchett and lived in Reidsville her entire life. She was co-owner /operator of Barber Florists, which closed in 2006, and received a 75-year FTD Member Award. Helen also received the Business Woman of the Year Award from the Chamber of Commerce and the Zion Baptist Church Community Service Award. As a teenager, she took voice lessons from Walter Vassar Studio in Greensboro and later recorded several records. An accomplished vocalist, she formerly sang in the choir at Main St. United Methodist Church and was a longtime choir member at Woodmont United Methodist Church, where she was a charter member. Helen found joy in arranging flowers for the Blooming Blessings Ministry, attending Sunday School and circle meetings, participating in the monthly munches, and supporting all areas of church life. She continued to sing beautifully in the congregation each Sunday. Helen was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond J. Holcomb, and a sister: Mary Pugh. Surviving are four sons: Rick Holcomb and wife Janet of Fredericksburg, VA; Bill Holcomb and wife Carol, Ernie Holcomb and wife Patsy, both of Reidsville, NC; John Holcomb and wife Tangela of Bassett, VA; daughter: Nellie H. Roberts and husband Jimmy of Reidsville, NC; eight grandchildren: Kevin Holcomb and wife Gabriella, Jason Holcomb and wife Tracy, Michele Gallagher and husband Michael, Mary Harris and husband Jason, Ray Holcomb and wife Ruth, Clint Holcomb and wife Rachel, and Landon Holcomb; seven great-grandchildren: Ryan Gallagher, Lillian Gallagher, Baker Holcomb, Grant Holcomb, Chase Holcomb, Spencer Divine, and Amelia Divine. Memorials may be sent to: Woodmont United Methodist Church Music Ministry or The Good Samaritan Fund - 1926 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.
