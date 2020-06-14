DECEMBER 31, 1942 - JUNE 12, 2020 Charles "Shorty" Monroe Holbrook, 77, went home to be with The Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held a later date to be announced. Born in Elkin, NC to the late James Monroe and Naomi Wood Holbrook, Shorty was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. For 20 years he was Owner/Operator of O'Henry BBQ Restaurant in Greensboro. Shorty was a fun-loving jokester with a quick wit and a smart answer for everything. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by all eight of his siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Sharon Irsch Holbrook; daughter, Michelle Holbrook Fair (Kelly); sons, Charles "Seth" Holbrook and Ryan Charles Holbrook (Olivia); two step-daughters; several grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd. Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409; the American Lung Association, 430 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401; or to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2116 McKnight Mill Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
