October 26, 1944 - December 10, 2019 Carolyn Lewis Holbrook of McLeansville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10 at Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in McLeansville, North Carolina. Immediately following, a memorial service will be held in memory of Carolyn at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Graveside services to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Carolyn was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 26, 1944 to the late J. Albert Lewis and Ivy Bell Wadford Lewis. Carolyn is a graduate of Bessemer High School and then continued her educated at Troutman Beauty School. She has been a hair dresser for 55 years and loved every minute with her clients and friends. Carolyn is a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she could express her faith in Jesus Christ through multiple activities such as the choir, kids' ministries, and women's ministries. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Bert Holbrook; her children, Denise Tuttle (Keith), David Holbrook, Derrick Holbrook (Leigh); her grandchildren, Jonathan Shelton, Brooke Leonard (Daniel), Kendall Holbrook, Cody Holbrook, Cameron Holbrook, Caroline Holbrook; her brother and two sisters-in-law, James Ralph and Jerrie Lewis and Barbara Holbrook Robertson. MawMaw loved her grandkids, her family, her customers, her friends and she brought joy to those who were blessed to meet her. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC 27301. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Holbrook family.
