FEBRUARY 11, 1968 - JANUARY 8, 2020 Mr. Terrance Shawn "T" Hokett, 51, of Greensboro, NC, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born to the late James A. and Mozell S. Hokett. He was most recently employed with D. H. Griffin Companies until his health declined. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Gregory. Survivors include his son, Rontae Williams of New York, three sisters, Millie Alston, Denise Blackmon (Troy), and Sharon Hokett, all of Greensboro, NC; four brothers, Clifford (Pauline) of Atlanta, GA, Charles, Timothy and Micheal, all of Greensboro, NC; five aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gone but not forgotten, we will celebrate Terrance beginning at 2 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home on W. Vandalia Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Terrance can be viewed at the funeral home beginning at 3 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 until 5 p.m., Saturday, January 11. A special thank you to the staff at Wesley Long Hospital. Regional Memorial Cremations 1017 Arnold St Greensboro, NC 27405
