1934 - MAY 24, 2020 Hubert Howard "Hugo" Hodgin, 86, died on Sunday, May 24 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, R.I. Hugo was born in Seven Springs, N.C. in 1934 to Magdalene Head, a pediatric nurse, and Henry Hodgin, a carpenter. He graduated from Louisburg College and Wofford College and was awarded a doctor of theology degree from Duke University's Divinity School. He served for many years as a minister but became increasingly discouraged by limitations he encountered when speaking out against racial injustice and the Vietnam War. These conflicts caused him to leave the ministry even as he remained steadfastly committed to his faith. He went on to earn a second doctorate, in adult education, from North Carolina State University, so he could advance his humanistic worldview in a different arena. He transitioned to the community college system of North Carolina, first as a sociology teacher and then for many years as the vice president of Davidson County Community College. He and his wife, Sue, lived the second half of their sixty-one years together in Lexington, N.C., where Hugo served on the Housing Commission, Arts Council, Rotary Club and the Pastor's Food Pantry. Hugo was a member of Rockingham County Friends' Meeting and was a deacon at Grace Episcopal Church. He was a long-time blood and platelet donor for the American Red Cross. As rich as Hugo's intellectual life was, he was also drawn to hands-on projects. There were decks to build, gardens to plant, a koi pond to construct, and a castle to fashion for the love of his life, Sue Manning Hodgin, whom he married in 1956. Together they built a home that embraced their children, grandchildren, extended families and their many friends. She died in 2017. Hugo is survived by his son Hubert Jr. "Hugh" (Michele Sutter), daughter Susan Hodgin (Mike Stanton), grandchildren Harrison Hodgin, Emma Stanton, and Henry Stanton, brother Jere Hodgin (Jodi Shirkey Hodgin), and 7 nieces and nephews. His younger sister, Mary Catherine Morton, predeceased him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Cove at St. Elizabeth's Home in East Greenwich, where Hugo received loving care, or Hope Hospice of RI, which helped provide a path for his journey. And please vote each and every time you can; it would make Hugo so very happy.
