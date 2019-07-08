PLEASANT GARDEN Born on February 25, 1940 Priscilla Hodges, 79, of Pleasant Garden entered into her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 5 2019. She is survived by her son, Albert Hodges; her grandchildren, Josh, Kristen and KimberMarie Faircloth; grand-daughter-in-law, Nicole Faircloth; son-in-law, Kim Faircloth; and great grandchildren, Owen and Lukas Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Hodges; and her daughter, Helen Marie Faircloth. Priscilla attended West Carolina University, where she studied Vocal Performance. Her life was filled with the love from her family as well as her friends at First Church of the Brethren and Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She spent decades working in healthcare office administration including stints at Women's Hospital, Guilford Psychiatric Associates, and Room at the Inn. She was known for her musical talents in singing but most especially in piano and organ playing. One of her favorite things to do was to play piano or organ for friends, churches, and nursing homes. Her life was filled with serving others. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Room at the Inn. (PO Box 13936, Greensboro, NC, 27415). A rosary service will be held at 6:30pm to be followed by visitation until 8:30 pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home (515 North Elm Street) on Monday, July 8. The funeral will be at Bethlehem United Methodist Church followed by graveside service and a reception on Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Breaking
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.