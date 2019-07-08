PLEASANT GARDEN Born on February 25, 1940 Priscilla Hodges, 79, of Pleasant Garden entered into her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 5 2019. She is survived by her son, Albert Hodges; her grandchildren, Josh, Kristen and KimberMarie Faircloth; grand-daughter-in-law, Nicole Faircloth; son-in-law, Kim Faircloth; and great grandchildren, Owen and Lukas Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Hodges; and her daughter, Helen Marie Faircloth. Priscilla attended West Carolina University, where she studied Vocal Performance. Her life was filled with the love from her family as well as her friends at First Church of the Brethren and Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She spent decades working in healthcare office administration including stints at Women's Hospital, Guilford Psychiatric Associates, and Room at the Inn. She was known for her musical talents in singing but most especially in piano and organ playing. One of her favorite things to do was to play piano or organ for friends, churches, and nursing homes. Her life was filled with serving others. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Room at the Inn. (PO Box 13936, Greensboro, NC, 27415). A rosary service will be held at 6:30pm to be followed by visitation until 8:30 pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home (515 North Elm Street) on Monday, July 8. The funeral will be at Bethlehem United Methodist Church followed by graveside service and a reception on Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com

Tags

Load entries